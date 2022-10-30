Tom Sherman makes case for governor at Temple Adath Yeshurun candidate event

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic New Hampshire Gubernatorial Nominee Tom Sherman spoke at Temple Adath Yeshurun on Sunday morning, leading off a slate of candidates talking about anti-semitism and other issues on the minds of the electorate.

Sherman told assembled voters at the event in person and watching online that his experience in the New Hampshire legislature and as a medical professional have given him the ability to listen and work with others regardless of their political beliefs and get results.

He also took the opportunity to attack incumbent New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on a lack of accountability for private schools receiving taxpayer funding, higher rents and property taxes, the cost of child care, censoring teachers, abortion, and various other issues, claiming that Sununu’s primary focus is on whatever promotes his political career, not New Hampshire.

While Sununu still leads in the polls, Sherman believes that many voters in New Hampshire are souring on Sununu’s lack of action on that variety of issues and he can do the job of governor more effectively.

“People need to understand that they may find (Sununu) easy to talk to, but on virtually every issue he’s failing,” said Sherman. “We need somebody in there who understands how to get the job done, who’s also a nice guy, but also knows how to get the job done.”

Sherman said if he is elected governor, he would urge the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office to prosecute hate speech, whether it be against New Hampshire’s Jewish community or any other group.

“I believe there are people in this country who are filled with anger and hatred,” he said. “We need to make sure we listen to everybody to make sure we understand where they are coming from, but there is no tolerance for acting on (hate). There is no tolerance in my book for targeting other people based on their religion, the color of their skin, or where they came from, it’s just not the way we were built, it’s not okay from our constitution, and it’s not okay from my ethics. We have to have zero tolerance for that.”

The event also included statements from, and questions asked to New Hampshire Second Congressional District Republican Nominee Bob Burns, New Hampshire First Congressional District Democratic Nominee Chris Pappas, New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Nominee Karoline Leavitt, New Hampshire U.S. Senate Democratic Nominee Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire U.S. Senate Republican Nominee Don Bolduc, and New Hampshire State Senate Candidate June Trisciani.

A spokesperson from New Hampshire Second Congressional District Democratic Nominee Annie Kuster provided a statement. According to event moderator George Bruno, attempts to reach Sununu to participate in the event were unsuccessful.