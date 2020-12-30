Today’s Weather: Precipitation holds off until ‘next year

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 30-Jan. 3
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Dec. 30
High pressure passes to our south allowing a warm front to produce clouds for this afternoon and tonight. Could see a passing shower later at night.
Five-Day Outlook
Today: AM Sun/PM Clouds, not as cold High 38 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Some Clouds with a passing shower Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Thursday: Cloudy and mild High 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Clearing Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds High 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Wintry Mix Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Wintry Mix changing to rain High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly Cloudy Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Increasing Clouds Hight 37 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Some snow (potential for 2″-4″) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day should be dry, with a wintry mix moving in Friday night into Saturday morning. More significant snow event Sunday night into Monday.
Trivia
Top 30 snowfall totals so far this winter: Concord is still 11th on the list.
Four New Locations make the Top 30 Snowiest list. Buffalo, Erie, Cleveland, International Falls.
Buffalo goes from 69th to 7th snowiest now thanks to the Lake Effect event
Erie, PA goes from 82nd to 18th snowiest
Boston and Gray, Maine, drop off pic.twitter.com/m0Ft6mFwNK
— Ralphs Weather OBS (@WeatherNut27) December 27, 2020