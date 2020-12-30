Today’s Weather: Precipitation holds off until ‘next year

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 30-Jan. 3



The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.

Outlook for Dec. 30

High pressure passes to our south allowing a warm front to produce clouds for this afternoon and tonight. Could see a passing shower later at night.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: AM Sun/PM Clouds, not as cold High 38 Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Some Clouds with a passing shower Low 34 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Thursday: Cloudy and mild High 43 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Clearing Low 24 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Day: Increasing clouds High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Wintry Mix Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Wintry Mix changing to rain High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Partly Cloudy Low 27 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Increasing Clouds Hight 37 Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Some snow (potential for 2″-4″) Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day should be dry, with a wintry mix moving in Friday night into Saturday morning. More significant snow event Sunday night into Monday.

Trivia

Top 30 snowfall totals so far this winter: Concord is still 11th on the list.

Four New Locations make the Top 30 Snowiest list. Buffalo, Erie, Cleveland, International Falls. Buffalo goes from 69th to 7th snowiest now thanks to the Lake Effect event Erie, PA goes from 82nd to 18th snowiest Boston and Gray, Maine, drop off pic.twitter.com/m0Ft6mFwNK — Ralphs Weather OBS (@WeatherNut27) December 27, 2020

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net