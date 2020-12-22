Tuesday’s Weather: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer temps

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 22-26



Outlook for Dec. 22

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chilly breeze making it feel like 31. Tomorrow will be a sun-filled day before we get snow eating rain for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Five-Day Outlook

Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds & breezy High 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly Clear Low 25 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds Low 27 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty wind High 50 Winds: S 10-20+ mph

Christmas Eve: Periods of rain, foggy, and very windy Low 48 Winds: SSE 15-25+ mph

Christmas: Rain in the morning will mix with snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 53 with temps falling to near 34 Winds: SSW 15-20+

Friday night: Clearing and much colder Low 21 Winds: W 10-15

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and much colder High 30 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph

Fun Fact/Trivia

#GOES17🛰️ tracked #Hawaii's #Kilauea eruption Monday: #SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA's satellites see our world through a variety of channels and products. In this loop, our #GOES17🛰️ tracked #Hawaii's #Kilauea eruption today with this ash product, which helps better detect and track the ash plumes ejected from volcanoes. pic.twitter.com/aEKx7CV4n1 — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 21, 2020