Tuesday’s Weather: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer temps

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 22-26
The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. See menu in the top right corner.
Outlook for Dec. 22
Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chilly breeze making it feel like 31. Tomorrow will be a sun-filled day before we get snow eating rain for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.
Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Fun Fact/Trivia
#GOES17🛰️ tracked #Hawaii’s #Kilauea eruption Monday:
#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA‘s satellites see our world through a variety of channels and products. In this loop, our #GOES17🛰️ tracked #Hawaii‘s #Kilauea eruption today with this ash product, which helps better detect and track the ash plumes ejected from volcanoes. pic.twitter.com/aEKx7CV4n1
— NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) December 21, 2020