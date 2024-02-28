‘To Manchester With Love:’ Youth art exhibition March 4-29 by Mosaic Art Collective

MANCHESTER, NH – Mosaic Art Collective is proud to announce a special exhibition in honor of Youth Art Month, featuring the creative talents of high school art students from four Manchester, NH high schools. (Central, West, Memorial and Trinity) In partnership with the Hooksett Kiwanis club and community sponsors Merrimack Savings and Blue Ribbon Companies, the art show, titled “To Manchester With Love,” will provide these young artists with a unique opportunity to showcase and potentially sell their work in an elevated professional gallery setting. In addition to showcasing their work, students will also stand a chance to win several prizes.



The artwork submitted by the talented students will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including a representative from the Kiwanis Club, and two esteemed personalities in the art world – Amy Regan from the Rochester Museum of Fine Arts and See/Saw Gallery as well as Amanda Kidd Kestler from the NH Art Association.



Mosaic Art Collective believes in the importance of nurturing and supporting emerging talent, and these prizes aim to encourage and reward the exceptional creativity of the youth in the Manchester community.





Exhibition Details:

Date: March 4th to March 29th

Opening Reception and Pizza Party: March 9, 4 to 8 p.m.

Location: 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester, NH 03101

Mosaic Art Collective invites the Manchester community at large to bear witness to the inspirational talent that exudes from our local High School art students. The public is invited to attend the Opening Reception on March 9th to not only view the captivating artworks but also witness the announcement of the prize winners. Join us in celebrating the talent and dedication of these young artists.



Prizes include:

First Prize $100 gift card

Second Prize $75 gift card

Third Prize $50 gift card

Honorable Mention

Below: Some of the Student Artwork from the To Manchester With Love Exhibition

About Mosaic Art Collective:



The Mosaic Art Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a collaborative and thriving creative community. Through engaging initiatives and exhibitions, the collective aims to provide a platform for artists and creative entrepreneurs to connect, collaborate, and make a positive impact on society.