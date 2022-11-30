Ever wonder how all those holiday wreaths get placed so nicely atop Manchester’s gateway arches? Or when exactly is the right time to bring out, decorate, and light up those downtown building Christmas trees? And while we are at it, where exactly did “Tis the Season” come from?

Well, “Tis the season to be jolly” can be found in the popular winter carol “Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly,” that famous earworm that you just can’t get away from this time of year. The tune itself is an old Welsh one dating back to the late 1700s. Merriam-Webster credits the lyrics as first appearing “in the 1881 book The Franklin Square Song Collection published in New York.” And yes, the phrase, “Tis the Season,” which is the title of this post, became popularized by newspapers and magazines just some 50 years ago. So let us be the first to welcome the season of merriment and joy by reaching out to others who are struggling this year.

Carol and Brian Lawrence, along with family and friends and tenants of the Beacon Building on Elm street, have a long-standing tradition of collecting unwrapped toys and money donations to distribute in time for the holidays. Their Tower of Toys annual toy drive is celebrating its 11th year this Christmas. Last year they collected 2,500 presents and helped 1,500 local children.

Manchester Holiday Lights Contest

Yesterday, Laurie Lawrence and also a team (pictured above) from the City of Manchester were seen busy at work making spirits bright. And just in case you missed the message elsewhere, All residents are encouraged to participate in The City of Manchester’s third annual Holiday Lights Contest! Hosted by Mayor Joyce Craig, you can click here and register but do it soon! Registration ends at 5 p.m. on December 8, 2022.

‘Tis the Season to look around and offer a helping hand and keep Manchester that kind of place.