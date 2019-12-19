‘Tis the season for Christmas Eve church services

For those who are so inclined, here are some local churches where you can find a Christmas Eve Service on Dec. 24.
Brookside Congregational Church – Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m. Click here for more.
First Congregational Church – Family service, 4:30 p.m., candlelight service, 8 p.m. Click here for more.
Manchester Christian Church – Christmas at the Arena, Dec. 23 at SNHU, details here.
Grace Episcopal Church – Children’s Service, 4 p.m. (bring bells); Sacred Concert, 7:30 p.m./Choral Eucharist, 8 p.m.; Silent Night (with incense) 11 p.m. Christmas Day, Holy Eucharist, 9 a.m.
Diocese of Manchester – Roman Catholic Churches – Find a parish near you. Click here.
Immanuel Lutheran Church (LCMS) – Christmas Eve lessons and carols service, 7 p.m., Christmas Day, 10 a.m. Click here.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Manchester, NH – Candlelight Service and caroling, 6:30 p.m. Details here.
FaithBridge Church – Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Click here.