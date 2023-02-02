Timothy Allen Pouliot, 24: Beloved son, father, Central grad, ‘radiated positivity’

Born in Manchester on April 22, 1998, he was the son of Alan R. and Michelle S. (Bilodeau) Pouliot. He was a graduate of Central High School and worked as an installer with Creative Vision Flooring for the past 10 years.

Timmy’s passion was taekwondo since he was in high school. He practiced at Z10 Gibsons in Manchester and helped in building their gym. Timmy inspired everyone and would help anyone at any time. He radiated positivity and had a love for life and energy like no other. Timmy had a deep love and devotion for his family and will be remembered as a loving father, son, brother, uncle, partner, nephew, cousin and friend.

Family members include his daughter, and love of his life, Arabella C.M. Pouliot of Hooksett; both parents Michelle and Alan Pouliot; one sister, Dana Lee Pouliot and one brother, Brendon S. Pouliot, both of Manchester; his special aunt, Susan Mackey of Manchester; the mother of their daughter, Kiara Mckenzie of Hooksett; his nephews, Elijah and Issac; his niece Elaina; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his girlfriend Kiki Vitello of Manchester; and all of his incredible friends, who were just like family to Timmy.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 1 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm Street, corner of North Street, Manchester, NH 03104.