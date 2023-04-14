Tiedemann’s return not enough for ‘Cats

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Thursday, April 13, 2023 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Ricky Tiedemann. Photo/Kristen Basnett

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Touted prospect Ricky Tiedemann struck out nine batters in his three-inning starting pitching return to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday, but that wouldn’t be enough as New Hampshire fell 3-2 to the Portland Sea Dogs.

Both teams combined for 10 hits in the night, with Portland’s first run coming on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch of Phillip Sykes in the fifth and Tyler Dearden singled home a pair of runs in the eighth.

Orelvis Martinez was responsible for both of New Hampshire’s runs, which came on a home run to left center in the seventh.

New Hampshire pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts on the evening, with Sean Mellen (0-1) collecting the loss, even though neither of Dearden’s runs were earned. Dearden’s hit was actually allowed by Troy Watson, who blew his first save of the year.

The Fisher Cats continue the six-game homestand against Portland Friday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Paxton Schultz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire tomorrow against LHP Shane Drohan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Sea Dogs.

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts