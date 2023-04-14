Tiedemann’s return not enough for ‘Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Touted prospect Ricky Tiedemann struck out nine batters in his three-inning starting pitching return to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday, but that wouldn’t be enough as New Hampshire fell 3-2 to the Portland Sea Dogs.

Both teams combined for 10 hits in the night, with Portland’s first run coming on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch of Phillip Sykes in the fifth and Tyler Dearden singled home a pair of runs in the eighth.

Orelvis Martinez was responsible for both of New Hampshire’s runs, which came on a home run to left center in the seventh.

New Hampshire pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts on the evening, with Sean Mellen (0-1) collecting the loss, even though neither of Dearden’s runs were earned. Dearden’s hit was actually allowed by Troy Watson, who blew his first save of the year.

The Fisher Cats continue the six-game homestand against Portland Friday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Paxton Schultz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start for New Hampshire tomorrow against LHP Shane Drohan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Sea Dogs.