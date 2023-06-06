Tickets for Nov. 13 Tool concert at SNHU Arena go on Sale June 9

Tool performs Nov. 13, 2023 at the SNHU Arena. Photo/Travis Shinn

MANCHESTER, NH –  Progressive rock band Tool returns to the road this fall, expanding on their recently announced festival appearances with a six-week North American tour that includes a Nov. 13 performance at the SNHU Arena.

Tickets go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. EST. Pre-sale tickets are available exclusively via TOOL’s fan club, TOOL Army, on June 8 at 10 a.m. EST. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, will be offered to TOOL Army members simultaneously, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9.

 

