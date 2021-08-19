Thursday’s weather: Flood watch in effect with heavy rain possible

Today: Cloudy & humid with tropical rainstorm Fred; watch for flash flooding & thunderstorms High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 Tonight: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid High 86 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: E 5-10 mph Saturday night: Lots of clouds and humid Low 68 Winds: E 5-10 mph Sunday: Cloudy and humid with a few showers (Watching the tropics) High 75 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Cloudy and humid Low 66 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday: Cloudy & humid with a few showers (Watching the tropics) High 77 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 67 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY

Flash flood watch for portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Grafton, Strafford, Sullivan and Western and Central Hillsborough.

Aug. 19 all day and into late night.

Heavy rainfall is expected with the potential for rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. Flash flooding is possible, especially in urban and hilly locations.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tropical Storm Henri may approach New England early next week.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. UV Index: Low. Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High Temperature: In the mid-70s. Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water temperature: 68 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:15 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:27 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!