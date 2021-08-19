Thursday’s weather: Flood watch in effect with heavy rain possible

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Aug. 19 – Aug. 23
Weather Alerts
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY
Flash flood watch for portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Grafton, Strafford, Sullivan and Western and Central Hillsborough.
Aug. 19 all day and into late night.
Heavy rainfall is expected with the potential for rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. Flash flooding is possible, especially in urban and hilly locations.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Tropical Storm Henri may approach New England early next week.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:15 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:27 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!