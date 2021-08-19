Thursday’s weather: Flood watch in effect with heavy rain possible

Wednesday, August 18, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move into New Hampshire today bringing increased chances for heavy rainfall, which may result in areas of flooding.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 19 – Aug. 23

Today: Cloudy & humid with tropical rainstorm Fred; watch for flash flooding & thunderstorms High 77 Winds: SE 5-10
Tonight: Thunderstorms early then partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 71 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy & humid High 86 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some clouds, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Lots of clouds and humid Low 68 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and humid with a few showers (Watching the tropics) High 75 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy and humid Low 66 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & humid with a few showers (Watching the tropics) High 77 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low 67 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Weather Alerts

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY

Flash flood watch for portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Grafton, Strafford, Sullivan and Western and Central Hillsborough.

Aug. 19 all day and into late night.

Heavy rainfall is expected with the potential for rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. Flash flooding is possible, especially in urban and hilly locations.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Tropical Storm Henri may approach New England early next week.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Cloudy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

UV Index: Low.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.

High Temperature: In the mid-70s.

Winds: South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.0 feet (MLLW) 09:15 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 03:27 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!