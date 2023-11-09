Thursday’s weather: Wintry mix early, then showers, high of 41

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow and sleet. Freezing rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds around 25 mph increasing to southwest around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Sleet in the morning. Snow and freezing rain are likely. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023