Thursday’s weather: Wintry mix early, then showers, high of 41

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Some initial snowfall (dusting to an inch) will transition to sleet and freezing rain with some slippery travel possible for the morning commute before a transition to rain showers and warmer temperatures

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 9–13

Today: Wintry mix early with cold rain showers by mid-morning. High 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Some partial clearing. Low 36 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Veterans Day: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Some clouds. Low 36 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and chilly. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Clear & cold. Low 27 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Lots of sun & cold. High 44 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cold. Low 25 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. Hight 45 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Some clouds & cold. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will be dry with no storms starting out colder than normal with milder temperatures by week’s end.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Snow and sleet. Freezing rain is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. South winds around 25 mph increasing to southwest around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Sleet in the morning. Snow and freezing rain are likely. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts. https://www.skinh.com/conditions

