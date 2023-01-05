Thursday’s weather: Winter Weather Watch in effect, morning mix of freezing rain, sleet

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Thursday’s Weather
A light mix of sleet and freezing rain will allow for slippery travel this morning. Tonight, will be cloudy with a low in the upper 20s. Tomorrow some light snow may produce a dusting to one inch.
Weather Alert
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL NOON.
WHAT…Freezing rain and sleet are expected. Total ice accumulations around a light glaze.
WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…This morning until noon.
IMPACTS…Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy road conditions for this morning commute. These conditions may continue into the afternoon and evening commutes as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by going to newengland511.org
Daily Forecast for Jan. 5, 2022-Jan. 9, 2023
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Watching for the potential for some snow sometime late next week.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Freezing rain and snow are likely. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits obscured. Sleet likely in the morning. Snow is likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.