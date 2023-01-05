Thursday’s weather: Winter Weather Watch in effect, morning mix of freezing rain, sleet

Friday : Cloudy with some light snow mixed with rain (Dusting-1″). High 39 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight : Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low 30 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Today : Cloudy and colder with a very light wintery mix this morning. High 35 Winds: NNE 5-15 mph

Watching for the potential for some snow sometime late next week.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Freezing rain and snow are likely. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Sleet likely in the morning. Snow is likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the mid-20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.