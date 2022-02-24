Thursday’s weather: Winter storm watch could bring more than 6 inches of snow

Temperatures today will be 30-40 degrees colder than yesterday. High pressure will allow for tranquil weather with much lighter winds compared to yesterday. Speaking of which, yesterday Manchester’s high of 68 tied the record of 68 in 2017.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT.

Heavy snow is possible. Potential exists for greater than 6 inches of snowfall expected in portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.

Snow begins late Thursday night through late Friday night. Expect travel to be difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Potential exists for heavy snow bands and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Friday morning commute. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on Manchester Ink Link.