Thursday’s weather: Winter storm watch could bring more than 6 inches of snow

Thursday’s Weather

Temperatures today will be 30-40 degrees colder than yesterday. High pressure will allow for tranquil weather with much lighter winds compared to yesterday. Speaking of which, yesterday Manchester’s high of 68 tied the record of 68 in 2017.

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT.

Heavy snow is possible. Potential exists for greater than 6 inches of snowfall expected in portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire.
Snow begins late Thursday night through late Friday night. Expect travel to be difficult due to low visibility and snow-covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Potential exists for heavy snow bands and snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during the Friday morning commute. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on Manchester Ink Link.

5-Day Outlook Feb. 24- Feb. 28

Today: Much colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 35 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Becoming cloudy with snow (2-4″) after midnight. Low 19 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday: Snowy & windy. (5-8″″) High 29 Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Friday night: Early snow then partly cloudy late. Low 13 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 32 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear. Low 16 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly sunny and windy. High 37 (feel like 28) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and very cold. Low 13 (feel like -1) Winds: NW 10-15+ mph
Monday (last day of February.): Mostly sunny, breezy, and very cold. High 22 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 8 (feel like -2) Winds: W 5-10 mph

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week an arctic blast will end the month of February. On Tuesday, March will come in like a lamb with moderating temperatures.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 7 to 17 above. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.

Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:

 

