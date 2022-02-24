Thursday’s weather: Winter storm watch could bring more than 6 inches of snow

Thursday’s Weather
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT.
5-Day Outlook Feb. 24- Feb. 28
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week an arctic blast will end the month of February. On Tuesday, March will come in like a lamb with moderating temperatures.
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs around 9 above. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 70 mph decrease to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 33 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs 7 to 17 above. Northwest winds around 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 31 below.