Thursday’s weather: Warmer and breezy with late-day rain

Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Dec. 2 – Dec. 6
Weather Trivia
November was slightly warmer and drier than normal in Manchester. Monthly average temperature: 41.1 degrees. +.6 degrees, slightly above normal. Total precipitation 2.68″. -.80″, below normal. Snowfall .1″
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Our next chance of snow will be Wednesday of next week.
Your favorite ski areas estimated opening dates are listed below
Check out conditions on the slopes via Ski NH: Conditions – Ski New Hampshire (skinh.com)
- Open: Loon Mt. and Bretton Woods
- Friday, December 3 – Attitash Mountain Resort, Cannon Mountain, Wildcat Mountain Friday,
- December 10 – Gunstock Mountain Resort Saturday
- December 11 – Black Mountain, Crotched Mountain Friday
- December 17 – Dartmouth Skiway, King Pine Ski Area Sunday
- December 26 – Abenaki Ski Area
- TBD – Cranmore Mountain Resort, McIntyre Ski Area, Mount Sunapee Resort, Pats Peak, Ragged Mountain Resort, Waterville Valley Resort, Whaleback
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Freezing rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except southwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Freezing rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!