Thursday’s weather: Warm with sunshine, high of 63

Wednesday’s Weather
Today will be warmer with some sun and clouds with a high in the lower 60s.
5-Day Outlook, March 14-18
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
