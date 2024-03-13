Thursday’s weather: Warm with sunshine, high of 63

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be warmer with some sun and clouds with a high in the lower 60s.

weather graphic 2 12

5-Day Outlook, March 14-18

Today: Warm with some sunshine. High 63 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mild with some rain (.30″) developing late. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Cloudy and cooler with a few showers. High 48 Winds: NNE 5-10mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Milder with some sun & clouds. High 55 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers. High 53 Winds: SSW 10-15mph
Sunday night: Few early showers with partial clearing. Low 37 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: W 10-15mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 32 (feel like 25) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Screenshot 2024 03 12 at 9.31.14 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The outlook for the first day of Spring on Tuesday is a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 45.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

download 1 e1708912274396

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts