Thursday’s weather: Warm with sunshine and a few clouds, high of 75

Thursday’s Weather
Surface high pressure that has been building across the southeastern United States moves offshore today allowing temperatures to hit the mid-70s. The high yesterday was 74, the record 74 set in 1953 and 2012.
Frosty Facts
Late frost date for Manchester. A frost date is the average date of the first light freeze in fall. The frost date for Manchester is October 4. Light freeze: 29° to 32°F —tender plants are killed. Frost is predicted when air temperatures reach 32°F, but because it is colder closer to the ground, a frost may occur even when air temperatures are just above freezing.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 21 – Oct. 25
Today: Warm with sunshine & clouds mixed High 75 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a passing shower & mild Low 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 46 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy & cooler High 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partial sun & cool with a chilly wind High 56 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cold (coldest so far) Low 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of clouds High 54 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clearing Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
A big cool down for the weekend into next week. Potential for our first frost on the pumpkin. Tuesday morning.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s…except in the mid 40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph…except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5000 feet.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
