Thursday’s weather: Warm with sunshine and a few clouds, high of 75

Thursday’s Weather

Surface high pressure that has been building across the southeastern United States moves offshore today allowing temperatures to hit the mid-70s. The high yesterday was 74, the record 74 set in 1953 and 2012.

Frosty Facts

Late frost date for Manchester. A frost date is the average date of the first light freeze in fall. The frost date for Manchester is October 4. Light freeze: 29° to 32°F —tender plants are killed. Frost is predicted when air temperatures reach 32°F, but because it is colder closer to the ground, a frost may occur even when air temperatures are just above freezing.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 21 – Oct. 25