Thursday’s weather: Warm front moving in bringing higher temps and thundershowers

Wednesday’s Weather

Today as a warm front moves our way, look for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tonight with the warm front moving in, rolling thunder with showers overnight.

Weather Outlook June 3 – June 7

Today: Mostly cloudy and more humid. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms; humid & mild Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph \
Friday: Lots of clouds & humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low: 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Very warm & humid Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Hazy sun, hot & humid High 96 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Very warn & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A spring heatwave is on the horizon that lasts into next week!
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy & more humid, with a few showers.
  • UV Index: Low.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • High Temperature: Upper 60s
  • Winds: S 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:47 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 01:25 PM .

