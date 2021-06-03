Thursday’s weather: Warm front moving in bringing higher temps and thundershowers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Wednesday’s Weather

Today as a warm front moves our way, look for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tonight with the warm front moving in, rolling thunder with showers overnight.

Weather Outlook June 3 – June 7

Today: Mostly cloudy and more humid. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms; humid & mild Low 65 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph \ Friday: Lots of clouds & humid with showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low: 64 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny, very warm & humid High 88 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Saturday night: Very warm & humid Low 71 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Sunday: Hazy sun, hot & humid High 94 Winds: W 10-15 mph Sunday night: Hazy, very warm & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday: Hazy sun, hot & humid High 96 Winds: W 10-15 mph Monday night: Very warn & humid Low 72 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching A spring heatwave is on the horizon that lasts into next week! Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mostly cloudy & more humid, with a few showers.

: Mostly cloudy & more humid, with a few showers. UV Index : Low.

: Low. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Upper 60s

: Upper 60s Winds : S 5-10 mph.

: S 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:47 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 01:25 PM . Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?