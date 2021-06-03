Thursday’s weather: Warm front moving in bringing higher temps and thundershowers

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Wednesday’s Weather
Today as a warm front moves our way, look for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-70s. Tonight with the warm front moving in, rolling thunder with showers overnight.
Weather Outlook June 3 – June 7
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly cloudy & more humid, with a few showers.
- UV Index: Low.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: Upper 60s
- Winds: S 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 52 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach High 8.3 feet (MLLW) 06:47 AM. Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 01:25 PM .
