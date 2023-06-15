Thursday’s weather: Sunny with hit-or-miss shower or T-storm, high of 78

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

An upper-level low keeps an extended period of below-normal temperatures and showery conditions ongoing across New Hampshire into the weekend. While it won`t be raining for the entire time, showers are likely to increase in coverage during the afternoon hours each day.

5-Day Forecast June 15-June 19

Today: Some sun with a hit-or-miss shower or thundershower. High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix of sun & clouds with spotty afternoon showers & thunderstorms. High 80 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Some showers and spot thunderstorms. Low 60 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 69 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 57 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Father’s Day: Mostly cloudy with spotty afternoon showers. High 72 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy with a few showers. High 70 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Monday night: Few showers early otherwise cloudy. Low 55 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Season’s Change

Next Thursday for the first full day of summer temperatures will average at or above normal for the first week of summer. Normal highs are in the lower 80s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humid and warmer weather moving in the middle of next week with temperatures around 80.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 10:07 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 04:20 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 64 degrees.

