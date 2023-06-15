Thursday’s weather: Sunny with hit-or-miss shower or T-storm, high of 78

Elevations for summits above 4000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. Implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet.

Water Temperature: 58 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: High 8.2 feet (MLLW) 10:07 AM. Low 0.7 feet (MLLW) 04:20 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 64 degrees.