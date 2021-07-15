Thursday’s weather: Sunny, warm and humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Low pressure passes well to our north today and tomorrow with a warming trend. Temperatures today in the 80s, tomorrow in the low 90s.

5-Day Outlook July 15 – July 19

Today: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid High 88 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds; hot & very muggy with a spot thunderstorm High 92 Winds WSW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy, warm & humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Saturday: Hazy sun & humid with afternoon thunderstorms High 83 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Warm and humid with evening thunderstorms Low 68 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy & humid with spot thunderstorms High 78 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Humid with a few showers Low 67 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Mostly cloudy & humid with thunderstorm High 79 Winds :Light & Variable Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 65 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend as a frontal boundary slowly crosses New England. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Humid with some sun.

: Humid with some sun. UV Index : Very high.

: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. High Temperature : Near 80.

: Near 80. Winds : Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

: Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water temperature : 64 degrees.

: 64 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 10:06 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!