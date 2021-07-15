Thursday’s weather: Sunny, warm and humid

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
Low pressure passes well to our north today and tomorrow with a warming trend. Temperatures today in the 80s, tomorrow in the low 90s.
5-Day Outlook July 15 – July 19
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend as a frontal boundary slowly crosses New England.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Humid with some sun.
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- High Temperature: Near 80.
- Winds: Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water temperature: 64 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides – Hampton Beach: Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 10:06 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 04:05 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!