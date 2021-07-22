Thursday’s weather: Sunny skies and comfy temps

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

Today we’ll have a sunny sky & comfy conditions, along with a few afternoon clouds. The low level of humidity will last into the start of the upcoming weekend.

5-Day Outlook July 22 – July 26

Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Wind: Light & Variable Sunday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with some showers High: 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low: 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix of sun & clouds; warmer & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 85 Winds: W 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 67 Weather Patterns We’re Watching More unsettled Sunday and Monday with a risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer and more humid conditions return early next week Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. UV Index: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential: None. High Temperature: In the upper 70s. Winds: West winds around 5 mph. Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon. Water temperature: 66 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 10:24 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:34 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!