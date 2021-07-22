Thursday’s weather: Sunny skies and comfy temps

Thursday’s Weather

Today we’ll have a sunny sky & comfy conditions, along with a few afternoon clouds. The low level of humidity will last into the start of the upcoming weekend.

5-Day Outlook July 22 – July 26

Today: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable Low 59 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and comfortably cool Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice High 80 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Wind: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & more humid with some showers High: 78 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid Low: 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds; warmer & humid with a spot thunderstorm High 85 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid Low 67

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

More unsettled Sunday and Monday with a risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer and more humid conditions return early next week

Beach Weather Update

Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 10:24 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:34 PM.

