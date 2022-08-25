Thursday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high of 90

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Some sun, humid, and very warm with strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86 Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday night: Strong thunderstorms early and turning less humid late. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Sunday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday: Mix of sun & clouds with more humidity. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Humidity fades this weekend before it increases next week along with more heat.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 11:11 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee