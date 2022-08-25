Thursday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high of 90

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

Very warm and dry weather today and tomorrow, then a cold front may trigger scattered showers and strong thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Heat Safety Reminder for This Weekend

5-Day Outlook Aug. 25-Aug. 29

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, humid, and very warm with strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday night: Strong thunderstorms early and turning less humid late. Low 63 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix of sun & clouds with more humidity. High 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and humid. Low 68 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Humidity fades this weekend before it increases next week along with more heat.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very high

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 67 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 11:11 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 75 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts