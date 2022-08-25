Thursday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high of 90

Thursday’s Weather
Very warm and dry weather today and tomorrow, then a cold front may trigger scattered showers and strong thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Heat Safety Reminder for This Weekend
5-Day Outlook Aug. 25-Aug. 29
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Humidity fades this weekend before it increases next week along with more heat.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Mostly sunny.
U.V. Index: Very high
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Wind: North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 67 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.6 feet (MLLW) 11:11 AM. Low 1.2 feet (MLLW) 05:19 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee