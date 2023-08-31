Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and nice, high of 74

The first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Labor Day Monday 90 degrees, Tuesday 92 degrees, and Wednesday 91 degrees.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Labor Day weekend looks a lot like the Memorial Day weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s and hitting 90 on Labor Day with increasing humidity.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Advisories HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING.
WHAT…Dangerous rip currents are expected.
WHERE…Coastal Rockingham County.
WHEN…Until this evening.
IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves less than 1 foot at the north end of the lake…and around 1 foot at the south end of the lake. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
