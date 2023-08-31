Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and nice, high of 74

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.