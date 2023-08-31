Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and nice, high of 74

Thursday’s Weather

The last day of August will have a September feel with sun and a breeze with highs in the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 31–Sept. 4

Today: Sunny, breezy, & nice for the end of August. High 74 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 49 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Friday (September 1): Nice start to the Labor Day weekend with lots of sun & comfy. High 79 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mostly clear & cool. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 82 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 61 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer, and more humid. High 85 (feel like 89) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Labor Day: Sunny, hot, and humid. High 90 (feel like 95) Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Heat Wave?

 The first week of September will feel like the middle of summer with a heat wave. Labor Day Monday 90 degrees, Tuesday 92 degrees, and Wednesday 91 degrees.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The Labor Day weekend looks a lot like the Memorial Day weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s and hitting 90 on Labor Day with increasing humidity.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 15.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to around 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Sunny.

UV Index: High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Winds: North winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: Around 3 feet.

Water Temperature: 63 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Moderate to high.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.2 feet (MLLW) 06:08 AM. High 9.4 feet (MLLW) 12:04 PM.

Advisories HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING.

WHAT…Dangerous rip currents are expected.

WHERE…Coastal Rockingham County.

WHEN…Until this evening.

IMPACTS…Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves less than 1 foot at the north end of the lake…and around 1 foot at the south end of the lake. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 71 degrees.

