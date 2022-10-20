Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 57

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal this weekend until the middle of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 in the morning.

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!