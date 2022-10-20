Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 57

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

<>

Thursday’s Weather

Today is nearly a carbon copy of yesterday with dry and cool conditions once again.

5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 20-Oct. 24

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cool. High 57 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph

Tonight: Mainly clear & cold (some frost in low spots). Low 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Sunny & nice. High Near 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Clouding up with showers by evening. High 65 Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday night: Periods of showers. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday: Cloudy with periods of showers. High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Monday night: Showers ending. Low Near50 Winds: Light & Variable.

The temperature outlook for next Wednesday until the start of November will average above normal.

The precipitation outlook for next Wednesday until the start of November will average near normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will average above normal this weekend until the middle of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 in the morning.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts