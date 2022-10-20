Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 57

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today is nearly a carbon copy of yesterday with dry and cool conditions once again.
5-Day Outlook Sept. Oct. 20-Oct. 24
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cool. High 57 Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear & cold (some frost in low spots). Low 36 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Sunny & nice. High Near 70 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Clouding up with showers by evening. High 65 Winds: Light and Variable
Sunday night: Periods of showers. Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Cloudy with periods of showers. High 61 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Showers ending. Low Near50 Winds: Light & Variable.
The temperature outlook for next Wednesday until the start of November will average above normal.
The precipitation outlook for next Wednesday until the start of November will average near normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will average above normal this weekend until the middle of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph… except southwest 25 to 35 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 11 in the morning.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
The GOES EAST visible satellite shows the color where the leaves are at their peak!