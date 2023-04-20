Thursday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 63

Weather Watch Video

High pressure brings mostly sunny weather today and tomorrow along with a warming trend.

5-Day Outlook, April 20-24 Today: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 63 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny. High 65 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Earth Day: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 56 Winds: E 10-15 mph Saturday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 47 Winds: E 10-15 mph Sunday: Rainy (.75″), chilly, & breezy. High 55 Winds: E 10-20 mph Sunday night: Periods of rain to showers. Low 46 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cooler and showery weather in the middle of next week.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below in the morning.

