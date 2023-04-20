Thursday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 63

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure brings mostly sunny weather today and tomorrow along with a warming trend.

5-Day Outlook, April 20-24

Today: Mostly sunny & warmer. High 63 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 43 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 65 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Becoming cloudy. Low 45 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Earth Day: Mostly cloudy & cooler. High 56 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 47 Winds: E 10-15 mph
Sunday: Rainy (.75″), chilly, & breezy. High 55 Winds: E 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Periods of rain to showers. Low 46 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy. High 60 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Cooler and showery weather in the middle of next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 13 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 60 mph decrease to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

