Thursday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 60

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook, Nov. 16–20
A coastal storm will bring rain Friday night into Saturday with the heaviest rain across southeastern New England. Dry & chilly weather returns on Sunday.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
NH Ski Season 2023
Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.
Get your gear ready to hit the slopes today for Bretton Woods second day of operation! They are open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Snowmaking continues around the clock as temperatures allow. The groomers are back at it pushing snow to provide skiers and riders with smooth and fresh conditions on the mountain.