Thursday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 60

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure brings dry and considerably milder temperatures today with a high near 60 degrees and especially tomorrow with highs in the 60s.

5-Day Outlook, Nov. 16–20

Today: Sunny & warmer. High Near 60 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 32 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Some morning sun with afternoon clouds & mild. High 64 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Mild with showers early with rain late. Low 51 Winds S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cooler & windy with periods of rain (.30″). High 51 (feel like 40) Winds: N 15-20+ mph
Saturday night: Clearing, breezy, & colder. Low 29 (feel like 20) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny & chilly. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 28 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & cold. High 41 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear to partly cloudy & cold. Low 24 Winds:

Weather Alerts

A coastal storm will bring rain Friday night into Saturday with the heaviest rain across southeastern New England. Dry & chilly weather returns on Sunday.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving Day week above-normal temperatures with above-normal precipitation. Travel day Wednesday some rain with a high of 59. Thanksgiving Day some sun & chilly high of 43.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds around 15 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

Get your gear ready to hit the slopes today for Bretton Woods second day of operation! They are open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Snowmaking continues around the clock as temperatures allow. The groomers are back at it pushing snow to provide skiers and riders with smooth and fresh conditions on the mountain.

