Thursday’s weather: Sunny and warm – record high of 85

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
Record-breaking temperatures today with a high of 85 breaking the record of 77 set in 1949.
The feel of summer today and tomorrow with record warmth. If you plan to go to the lake or beach think about cold water which can pose a serious danger to life in the Spring. Even though the air temperature might be very warm, the water won’t be. Wear a life jacket and or adequate swimming gear.
5-Day Outlook, April 13-April 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Boston Marathon weather next Monday some morning showers with some afternoon sun with a high of 65 and gusty west wind.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.