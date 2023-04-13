Thursday’s weather: Sunny and warm – record high of 85

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Record-breaking temperatures today with a high of 85 breaking the record of 77 set in 1949.

The feel of summer today and tomorrow with record warmth. If you plan to go to the lake or beach think about cold water which can pose a serious danger to life in the Spring. Even though the air temperature might be very warm, the water won’t be. Wear a life jacket and or adequate swimming gear. 5-Day Outlook, April 13-April 17 Today: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 85 (Record 77 in 1949) Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Tonight: Clear and very mild. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm with record warmth. High 86 (Record 79 in 2014) Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy and very mild. Low 52 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Saturday: Cooler with a mix of sun & clouds. High 64 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a few showers. High 57 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Cloudy with some showers. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Monday: Morning showers with some afternoon sun. High 62 Winds: W 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Boston Marathon weather next Monday some morning showers with some afternoon sun with a high of 65 and gusty west wind.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 20 to 30 mph… except west 30 to 40 mph at elevations above 5000 feet.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.