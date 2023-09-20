Thursday’s weather: Sunny and pleasant, high of 74

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure for today and tomorrow continues with fall-like sunshine with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Weather Watch

Low pressure advances towards New Hampshire mid-weekend, with another chance for wet weather as fall begins at 2:50 AM Saturday.

5-Day Outlook, Sept. 21–25

Today: Sunny & pleasant. High 74 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mainly sunny & pleasant. High 75 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday (First day of Fall; 2:50 AM) Some sun early sun with some rain in the afternoon. High 64 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph Saturday night: Early showers with some clearing late. Low 52 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 69 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 54 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Monday: Lots of sun & nice. High 71 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Sunday as we start October it will be sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts