Thursday’s weather: Sunny and nice today, high of 78

Thursday’s Weather

Today high pressure builds across Northern New England into the weekend, bringing an extended period of dry and above-normal temperatures.

Hurricane Earl passes by well offshore this weekend but sends an easterly swell to the coastline by late Friday and this weekend. A long period of swells could increase the rip current and high surf risk this weekend.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 8-Sept. 11

Today: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Morning fog followed by sunshine & pleasant. High 83 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Few clouds. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 85 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Some sun & more humid. High 80 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday night: Partly cloudy & humid. Low 60 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Summer-like temperatures for this weekend with highs in the 80s. Some wet weather by the middle of next week.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Beach Forecast

Weather: Pleasant with sunshine and patchy clouds.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the upper 60s.

Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 65 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 10:08 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

Light and variable winds becoming east at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Waves less than 1 foot. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. Water temperature 70 degrees.

 

