Thursday’s weather: Sunny and nice today, high of 78

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today high pressure builds across Northern New England into the weekend, bringing an extended period of dry and above-normal temperatures.
Hurricane Earl passes by well offshore this weekend but sends an easterly swell to the coastline by late Friday and this weekend. A long period of swells could increase the rip current and high surf risk this weekend.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 8-Sept. 11
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Pleasant with sunshine and patchy clouds.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Wind: Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Surf height: Around 3 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 65 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.4 feet (MLLW) 10:08 AM. Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 04:22 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee