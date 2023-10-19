Thursday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 68

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure off the coast will bring dry and milder weather today with a high in the upper 60s with a few neighborhoods could hit 70 degrees.

Weather Alerts

A storm develops over the mid-Atlantic states today and strengthens as it moves into New England on Saturday, bringing widespread rain. Showers may linger into part of Sunday depending on how quickly the system exits, along with gusty winds. Caution is advised for wet leaves that can cause slick roads & sidewalks. Watch for clogged catch basins with leaves that will cause some street flooding.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 19–Oct. 23

Today: Lots of sun & nice. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy & not as chilly. Low 49 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers late. High 65 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Periods of rain (.50″); roads can be slick with wet leaves. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Chilly rain (.75″); roads slick with wet leaves. High 59 Winds: S 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Early rain (.20″) & breezy with showers & drizzle late. Low 50 Winds: W 15-20 mph
Sunday: Cloudy, cooler, & windy with some showers (.20″). High 56 Winds: WNW 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & windy with some clearing late. Low 43 Winds: NW 15-20+ mph
Monday: Some sun & clouds. High 57 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear and cold with some frost. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The coldest air so far this fall moves in with lows next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday in the 30s. Widespread frost is likely Tuesday morning.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s… except around 40 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

