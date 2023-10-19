Thursday’s weather: Sunny and nice, high of 68

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
High pressure off the coast will bring dry and milder weather today with a high in the upper 60s with a few neighborhoods could hit 70 degrees.
Weather Alerts
A storm develops over the mid-Atlantic states today and strengthens as it moves into New England on Saturday, bringing widespread rain. Showers may linger into part of Sunday depending on how quickly the system exits, along with gusty winds. Caution is advised for wet leaves that can cause slick roads & sidewalks. Watch for clogged catch basins with leaves that will cause some street flooding.
5-Day Outlook, Oct. 19–Oct. 23
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s… except around 40 at elevations above 5,000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
FOLIAGE TRACKER
Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.