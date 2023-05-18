Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 66

Wednesday’s Weather
5-Day Forecast May 18-22
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Mostly sunny.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.
Water Temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.
Lake Winnipesaukee
West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot at the north end of the lake…and around 2 feet at the south end of the lake. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.