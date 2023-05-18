Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 66

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot at the north end of the lake…and around 2 feet at the south end of the lake. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.