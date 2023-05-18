Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 66

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

Today is mostly sunny and milder with increasing southwest winds in the afternoon and highs in the mid-60s.


5-Day Forecast May 18-22

Today: Mostly sunny & milder. High 66 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 44 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 73 Winds: SSW 10-20+ mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 50 Winds: S 10-20 mph
Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers. High 68 Winds: SSE 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Some rain (.50″) early. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 71 Winds: N 10-15 mph
Monday night: Clear. Low 44 Winds: Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures are in the 70s with 80 by week’s end.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds around 35 mph becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 50 mph becoming west and decreasing to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 8 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph becoming west around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 above in the morning.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 2 feet, subsiding to around 1 foot in the afternoon.

Water Temperature: 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 04:42 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds around 10 mph. Waves around 1 foot at the north end of the lake…and around 2 feet at the south end of the lake. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 53 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts