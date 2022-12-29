Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 47

Thursday’s Weather

Today more sunshine than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s. A warming trend lasts right through the end of the year into the New Year.

Daily Forecast for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023

Today: Mostly sunny & milder. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: SSW5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
New Year’s Eve: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″) Low: 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph
New Year’s Day: Mild with early showers and afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-15mph
Sunday night: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Low 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 47 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Mild weather with above to well above normal temperatures through the New Year’s weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal; temperatures are likely to stay above the freezing mark after Thursday night through the rest of 2022.

During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

