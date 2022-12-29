Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 47

Weather Watch Video Forecast
Thursday’s Weather
Today more sunshine than yesterday with highs in the upper 40s. A warming trend lasts right through the end of the year into the New Year.
Daily Forecast for Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023
Weather Outlook
Mild weather with above to well above normal temperatures through the New Year’s weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal; temperatures are likely to stay above the freezing mark after Thursday night through the rest of 2022.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.
Click for New Hampshire Ski & Boarding Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.