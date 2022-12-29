Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 47

Today: Mostly sunny & milder. High 47 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 30 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Mild with a mix of sun & clouds. High 54 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: SSW5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve Day: Cloudy & mild. High 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy & mild with periods of rain (.50″) Low: 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph

New Year’s Day: Mild with early showers and afternoon sun. High 54 Winds: WNW 10-15mph

Sunday night: Becoming mostly clear and breezy. Low 36 (feel like 27) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 47 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Mild weather with above to well above normal temperatures through the New Year’s weekend. Normal highs are in the mid-30s but will be some 10 to 15 degrees above normal; temperatures are likely to stay above the freezing mark after Thursday night through the rest of 2022.

During the first week of the new year, temperatures will be well above normal.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today –. Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes partly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then becomes mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.