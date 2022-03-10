Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high in the low-50s

Thursday’s Weather
Sunny weather returns today and tomorrow, along with mild conditions. Highs both days in the lower 50s.
Low pressure moves across southern New England Saturday and intensifies into a powerful storm as it exits the region. The low will be accompanied by periods of heavy rain (1″) that likely ends as snow (1-2″) Saturday evening, followed by strong to perhaps damaging winds Saturday night.
Wednesday’s Snow Totals
5-Day Outlook March 10- March 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Saturday’s storm will start out wet with a changeover to wet snow by evening. One or two inches are possible.
Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!
Ski Report via Ski NH
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.