Thursday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high in the low-50s

Sunny weather returns today and tomorrow, along with mild conditions. Highs both days in the lower 50s.

Low pressure moves across southern New England Saturday and intensifies into a powerful storm as it exits the region. The low will be accompanied by periods of heavy rain (1″) that likely ends as snow (1-2″) Saturday evening, followed by strong to perhaps damaging winds Saturday night.

Wednesday’s Snow Totals

Francestown: 5.5″

Manchester Airport: 4.5″

New Boston: 4.0″

Nashua: 3.8″

Concord Airport: 3.3″

Portsmouth Airport :1.8″

Rye: 3″

Derry: 4.8″

Keene: 7″

Rindge: 5.3″