Thursday's weather: Sunny and milder, high in the low-50s

Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Thursday’s Weather

Sunny weather returns today and tomorrow, along with mild conditions. Highs both days in the lower 50s.

Low pressure moves across southern New England Saturday and intensifies into a powerful storm as it exits the region. The low will be accompanied by periods of heavy rain (1″) that likely ends as snow (1-2″) Saturday evening, followed by strong to perhaps damaging winds Saturday night.

Wednesday’s Snow Totals

Francestown: 5.5″
Manchester Airport: 4.5″
New Boston: 4.0″
Nashua: 3.8″
Concord Airport: 3.3″
Portsmouth Airport :1.8″
Rye: 3″
Derry: 4.8″
Keene: 7″
Rindge: 5.3″

5-Day Outlook March 10- March 14

Today: Mostly sunny and milder. High 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Mix sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 34 Winds: Light &Variable
Saturday: Rain (1″) changing to snow by evening & windy. High 45 Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Saturday night: Early snow (1-2″) with partial clearing late, windy, and colder. Low 22 Winds: WNW 15-25+ mph (Turn clocks ahead 1 hour before you go to bed.)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 34 (feel like 22) Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 25 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 53 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Cloudy. Low 37 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Saturday’s storm will start out wet with a changeover to wet snow by evening. One or two inches are possible.

Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 50 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God's Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

