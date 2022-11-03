Thursday’s weather: Sunny and mild, high of 62 – and a weekend warm-up on the way

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today high pressure will give us mostly sunny and mild weather with highs in the low 60s. A significant warming trend tomorrow into the weekend with record-warm temperatures.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 3-Nov. 7

Today: Mostly sunny and mild. High 62 Winds: Light and Variable
Tonight: Clear. Low 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny with record warmth (Record 68 2015). High 70 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear and mild. Low 52 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds very warm with near record warmth. High 73 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Low 61 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with near-record warmth. High 74 (Record 75 2015) Winds: SSW 10-20
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mix sun & clouds still warm. High 74 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clear & colder. Low Near40 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be in the low to mid-70s! Record highs could tumble Saturday and Sunday!!

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

Tonight, the weather forecast for the fifth game of the World Series in Philadelphia: Clear a chilly night for baseball. The game-time temperature of 54 with a wind out of the South southeast 5-10 mph

 

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts