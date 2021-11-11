Thursday’s weather: Sunny and dry, high around 54

Thursday’s Weather
Today will be dry with seasonable temperatures. Tomorrow rain moves in, watch out for wet leaves that can lead to slick roads and clogged storm drains.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 10 – Nov. 14
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Temperatures will be cooler than normal Sunday thru Tuesday, then moderating the middle of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 above in the morning.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!