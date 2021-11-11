Thursday’s weather: Sunny and dry, high around 54

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be dry with seasonable temperatures. Tomorrow rain moves in, watch out for wet leaves that can lead to slick roads and clogged storm drains.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 10 – Nov. 14

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny. High 54 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouding up & mild. Low 41 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy and mild with rainy periods (.70″). High 62 Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday night: Early shower with clearing late. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix of sun & clouds High 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mix sun & clouds. High 52 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a shower late in the day High 48 Winds: WNW5-10mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 32 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be cooler than normal Sunday thru Tuesday, then moderating the middle of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5000 feet, northwest winds around 40 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 25 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 above in the morning.

