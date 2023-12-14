Thursday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 36

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

Today is the coldest day of the week with bright sunshine with highs in the middle 30s. Tomorrow will be warmer with a high of 50. A potential storm can bring heavy rain Sunday night into Monday.

5-Day Outlook, Dec. 14 – 18

Today: Mainly sunny and cold. High 36 (feel like 31) Winds: WNW 5-15mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 27 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Friday: Sunny & warmer. High 50 (feel like 45) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy & mild. Low 37 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mild with some sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 48 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Cloudy with rain (.50″). Low 40 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mild & breezy with some heavy rain (1-2″). High 54 (feel like 45) Winds: NE 10-15+ mph
Monday night: Cloudy & breezy with some showers. Low 36 (feel like 25) Winds: NNW 15-20+ mph

Weather Alerts

My eight papillons wish you a happy holiday season and wishing you a white Christmas.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Christmas is 11 days away the outlook for Christmas Day is for some rain & snow with a high of around 40.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

NH Ski Season 2023

Check for opening dates for Ski NH resorts.

