Thursday’s weather: Sunny and cold, high of 36

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 18. Northwest winds around 45 mph decreasing to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 34 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind chill values as low as 23 below.

NH Ski Season 2023