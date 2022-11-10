Thursday’s weather: Sunny and a bit warmer, high of 66

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Subtropical storm Nicole’s moisture moving in Friday evening into Saturday. Turning much colder next week. The potential for some snowflakes in the middle of next week.

White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 19 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.