Thursday’s weather: Sunny and a bit warmer, high of 66

Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Thursday’s Weather

High pressure will bring sunny weather today with temperatures in the mid-60s which is above normal. Normal highs this time of year should be in the low 50s.

Heads Up

Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are possible tomorrow night and Saturday morning as deep moisture from subtropical storm Nicole moves up the Eastern Seaboard.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 10-14, 2022

Today: Sunny & warmer. High 66 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Veterans Day: Clouding up and warm with rain by evening. High 69 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Friday night: Windy & mild with rain (1″) heavy at times. Low 61 Winds: SSE 10-20+ mph
Saturday: Morning rain (.50″) followed by some afternoon sun. High 69 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 39 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cool with a mix of sun & clouds. High 50 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Few clouds and cold. Low 29 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. High 43 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Subtropical storm Nicole’s moisture moving in Friday evening into Saturday. Turning much colder next week. The potential for some snowflakes in the middle of next week.

White Mountains Weather

White Mountains Weather The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 19 in the morning. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

