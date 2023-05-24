Thursday’s weather: Sun and clouds, slightly cooler with a high of 66

Below: Your weather outlook delivered in two minutes.
Thursday’s Weather
Cooler than normal today with temperatures in the mid-60s and breezy. Dry and quiet weather to end the week through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable on Friday before we trend above normal through the Memorial Day weekend.
Weather Alert
Shorts and flip-flop alert for the unofficial start of summer!
5-Day Forecast May 25-29
Today: Some sun & clouds along with cooler conditions. High 66 Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
If on vacation for Memorial Day week it will be dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Weather in the News
An item of note for this week is the ongoing wildfire smoke arriving from Alberta, Canada. Given the upper-level northwesterly flow on the northern side of the high, it’s likely periods of smoke will transit through New England, which will have an effect on high temperatures and result in some hazy conditions. The threat of smoke will end tomorrow with the passage of the cold front later today.
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12 in the morning.
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Breezy in the morning; otherwise, mostly sunny; a brighter sky without recent haze from wildfires
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None.
High Temperature: In the lower 60s. Winds: North winds around 10 mph.
Surf Height: 3 to 4 feet.
Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
About this Author
Rick Gordon
Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine.
