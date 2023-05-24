Thursday’s weather: Sun and clouds, slightly cooler with a high of 66

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind chill values are as low as zero. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 12 in the morning.

Weather: Breezy in the morning; otherwise, mostly sunny; a brighter sky without recent haze from wildfires

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None.

High Temperature: In the lower 60s. Winds: North winds around 10 mph.

Surf Height: 3 to 4 feet.

Water Temperature: 51 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.5 feet (MLLW) 09:48 AM. High 7.5 feet (MLLW) 03:49 PM.Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 55 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.