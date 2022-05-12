Thursday’s weather: Summer in May, with sunshine and high around 80

Thursday’s Weather
Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week
5-Day Outlook May 12-May 16
Today: The feel of summer with lots of sunshine. High Around 80 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 83 (record-high 84 2012) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy & warm. Low 63 (record high low 57 1890) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph This weekend entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock.
Saturday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and more humid. High 87 (record-high 81 in 2018) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with some afternoon thunderstorms. High 84
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm with evening thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with spot thunderstorms, High 78 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers and thunderstorms. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week getting back to more normal temperatures.
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph shift to the southeast in the afternoon.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shift to the southeast in the afternoon.