Thursday’s weather: Summer in May, with sunshine and high around 80

Today’s high will be around 80 along with a mostly sunny sky, with record summer-like temperatures later in the week. Tomorrow we will be near the record of 84 set in 2012 and on Saturday morning we will break the record high low of 57 set in 1890. On Saturday will break the record of 81 in 2018. On Sunday morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004.

Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week

Brush Fire Danger is possible into the first half of the weekend. The dry stretch will extend through the start of the weekend. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the start of the weekend posing brush fire danger.