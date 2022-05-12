Thursday’s weather: Summer in May, with sunshine and high around 80

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday’s Weather

Today’s high will be around 80 along with a mostly sunny sky, with record summer-like temperatures later in the week. Tomorrow we will be near the record of 84 set in 2012 and on Saturday morning we will break the record high low of 57 set in 1890. On Saturday will break the record of 81 in 2018. On Sunday morning will break the record high low of 62 set in 2004.

Brush Fire Danger Possible This Week

Brush Fire Danger is possible into the first half of the weekend. The dry stretch will extend through the start of the weekend. Gradually warming temperatures and unseasonably dry air will result in relative humidity values of around 20 to 30 percent through the start of the weekend posing brush fire danger.

5-Day Outlook May 12-May 16

Today: The feel of summer with lots of sunshine. High Around 80 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 56 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Friday: Very warm with a mix of sun & clouds. High 83 (record-high 84 2012) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy & warm. Low 63 (record high low 57 1890) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph This weekend entering cold bodies of water can lead to cold-water shock.

Saturday: Hazy sunshine, very warm and more humid. High 87 (record-high 81 in 2018) Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and warm. Low 66 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Hazy sun, very warm, and humid with some afternoon thunderstorms. High 84

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm with evening thunderstorms. Low 64 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy with spot thunderstorms, High 78 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers and thunderstorms. Low 57 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week getting back to more normal temperatures.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s… except in the lower 60s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northeast winds around 25 mph shift to the southeast in the afternoon.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph shift to the southeast in the afternoon.

