Thursday’s weather: Sultry, sunny start to summer, high of 100

Today (First day of Summer): Hazy sun, very hot, and muggy with a hit-or-miss afternoon thunderstorm. High 100 (feel like 105) breaking the record of 98 set in 1953. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: It will be very warm with a heavy thunderstorm in the evening, followed by sporadic thunderstorms later; there will be minimal relief from the heat, making it an uncomfortable night for sleeping without air conditioning. Low 75 Breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature previously set in 1944. Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Not as hot but humid with considerable cloudiness; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon. High 85 (feel like 90) Winds: Light & Variable

Friday night: Spot evening thunderstorm; otherwise, warm and humid. Low 66 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm, and not as humid. High 80 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloud. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Expect considerable cloudiness with warm and humid conditions; afternoon thunderstorms may occur in some areas. High 88 (feel like 93) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Warm & humid with evening thunderstorms. Low 71 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid, with a couple of thunderstorms expected. High 82 (feel like 85) Winds:

Monday night: Mainly clear, breezy, and turning less humid. Low 62 Winds: NW 10-15 mph