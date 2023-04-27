Thursday’s weather: Some sun, some showers, high of 59

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
Today a series of disturbances rotating around a low-pressure aloft will bring scattered showers along with some sun with highs in the upper 50s.
Five-Day Forecast April 27-May 1
Today: Some sun with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Clearing & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Milder with some sun and clouds. High 66 Winds: SE 5-10
Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High 56 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Periods of rain (.50″) with some thunderstorms. Low 44 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday: Periods of showers. High 59 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Periods of Rain (.50″). Low 48 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday (May 1): Rain is heavy at times (1″) and windy. High 57 Winds: ESE 15-20+ mph
Monday night: Early showers followed by clearing. Low 43 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Light and variable winds become northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.