Thursday’s weather: Some sun, some showers, high of 59

Thursday’s Weather

Today a series of disturbances rotating around a low-pressure aloft will bring scattered showers along with some sun with highs in the upper 50s.



Five-Day Forecast April 27-May 1 Today: Some sun with a few showers. High 59 Winds: Light & Variable Tonight: Clearing & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Milder with some sun and clouds. High 66 Winds: SE 5-10 Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High 56 Winds: ESE 10-15 mph Saturday night: Periods of rain (.50″) with some thunderstorms. Low 44 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday: Periods of showers. High 59 Winds: ENE 10-15 mph Sunday night: Periods of Rain (.50″). Low 48 Winds: E 5-10 mph Monday (May 1): Rain is heavy at times (1″) and windy. High 57 Winds: ESE 15-20+ mph Monday night: Early showers followed by clearing. Low 43 Winds: W 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching

April will end with April showers and May will start out wet, which could last all next week.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40…except in the mid-30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid-40s. Light and variable winds become northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.