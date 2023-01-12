Thursday’s weather: Snow will turn to a wintry mix with heavy rain possible overnight

Saturday : Breezy & much colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-`15+ mph

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow (4-6″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph increase to south around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow (4-6″) is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent.