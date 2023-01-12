Thursday’s weather: Snow will turn to a wintry mix with heavy rain possible overnight

Thursday’s Weather

Today low pressure brings a period of snow showers (Trace-1″) and mixed precipitation which will change to rain. A period of heavy rain is possible overnight which some localized minor flooding possible. Winds on the seacoast may gust up to 40 MPH tonight.

 

Daily Forecast for Jan. 12, 2022-Jan. 16, 2023

Today: Snow showers (Tr-1″) changing to rain. High 39 (late) Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Periods of rain (1″) & windy. Low 36 (feel like 25) Winds: SE 15-20+ mph
Friday: Milder & windy with periods of morning rain (.20″). High 55 Winds: SSW 15-20+ mph
Friday night: Becoming partly cloudy & colder. Low 26 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Breezy & much colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 34 (feel like 23) Winds: NNW 10-`15+ mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 20 (feel like 13) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny. High 38 (feel like 34) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear & cold. Low 19 (feel like 12) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny & milder. High 42 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 24 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Above normal temperatures into next week. Normal highs are in the low 30s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow (4-6″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, southwest winds around 30 mph increase to south around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow (4-6″) is likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-20s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance of snow is 70 percent.

 

