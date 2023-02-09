Thursday’s weather: Showers moving in and milder temperatures follow

Weather Watch Video
Thursday’s Weather
Today low-pressure tracks northwest of New Hampshire brings some showers by evening into tonight. Unseasonably mild temperatures follow tomorrow, and record highs may be challenged. Cooler weather returns this weekend, but temperatures will still be a bit above normal for this time of year.
5-Day Outlook, Feb. 9-13
Temperatures in the middle of next week into the middle of the last week of February will be likely well above normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Next week temperatures are in the 40s.
White Mountains Weather
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow (1-3″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 45 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow (1-2″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.