Thursday’s weather: Showers moving in and milder temperatures follow

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

Today low-pressure tracks northwest of New Hampshire brings some showers by evening into tonight. Unseasonably mild temperatures follow tomorrow, and record highs may be challenged. Cooler weather returns this weekend, but temperatures will still be a bit above normal for this time of year.



5-Day Outlook, Feb. 9-13 Today: Cloudy & mild with some showers by late afternoon. High 47 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Tonight: Showery periods. Low 38 Winds: SSE5-10 mph Friday: Some sun, breezy, & warmer. High 54 (feel like 49) WSW 10-20 mph Friday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph Saturday: Breezy with some sun & cooler. High 40 (feel like 30) Winds: NW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 23 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 47 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 28 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly sunny & mild. High 45 Winds: N 5-10 mph Monday night: Increasing clouds. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable Temperatures in the middle of next week into the middle of the last week of February will be likely well above normal. Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week temperatures are in the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. Snow (1-3″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 45 mph becoming southwest around 30 mph in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 65 mph becoming southwest and decreasing to around 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 80 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 4 below in the morning.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits in and out of clouds. A chance of snow (1-2″) in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph becoming southwest around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. The chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 3 below in the morning.