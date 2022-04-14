Thursday’s weather: Showers and spot thunderstorms, high of 59

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph… except southwest 15 to 25 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Rain showers are likely. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.