Thursday’s weather: Showers and spot thunderstorms, high of 59

Thursday’s Weather

A front will begin to lift to the north today with periods of showers and a spot thundershower before it is eventually overtaken by a cold front tonight. Becoming sunny and warmer tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook April 14-April 18

Today: Cloudy & cooler with periods of showers. High 59 Winds: NE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Showers & drizzle. Low 42 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Becoming sunny & warmer. High 66 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Increasing clouds & mild. Low 47 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Saturday: More clouds than sun and breezy with afternoon rain showers. High 66 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Early showers followed by partly cloudy late. Low 40 Winds: W 10-15 mp
Easter Sunday: Cooler & breezy with sun & clouds. High 51 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 36 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny. High 58 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up with showers late. Low 39 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

A Nor’easter next Tuesday with a cold rain mixed with wet snow.

Be an Official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Winter Weather Watcher says: You, too, can be a weather watcher.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph… except southwest 15 to 25 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Rain showers are likely. Highs in the mid-40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Check out slope conditions below

 

