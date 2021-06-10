Thursday’s Weather: Relief as cooler temps move in

Thursday’s Weather

A cold front moved through last night bringing drier more comfortable weather today with more seasonable temperatures.

Weather Stats

Our 5-day record heatwave is over! The stretch of 90-degree temperatures started last Sunday and ended yesterday with a high of 92 just 3 degrees from the record of 95 set in 2008.

Weather Outlook June 9 – June 13

Today: Some sun & not as warm; less humid High 81 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 53 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Some sun High 75 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds; with a few afternoon showers High 81 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Sunday night: Some showers & thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry and seasonable for the weekend, before warming temperatures and showers early next week.
Life’s a beach… once you get there.

Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye

  • Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny
  • UV Index: Very high.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: Upper 60s Winds: NW 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon.
  • Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
  • Water Temperature: 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:37 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:33 PM.

