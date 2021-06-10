Thursday’s Weather: Relief as cooler temps move in

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
A cold front moved through last night bringing drier more comfortable weather today with more seasonable temperatures.
Weather Stats
Our 5-day record heatwave is over! The stretch of 90-degree temperatures started last Sunday and ended yesterday with a high of 92 just 3 degrees from the record of 95 set in 2008.
Weather Outlook June 9 – June 13
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye
- Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny
- UV Index: Very high.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: Upper 60s Winds: NW 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon.
- Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
- Water Temperature: 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:37 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:33 PM.
Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!