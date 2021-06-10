Thursday’s Weather: Relief as cooler temps move in

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

A cold front moved through last night bringing drier more comfortable weather today with more seasonable temperatures.

Weather Stats

Our 5-day record heatwave is over! The stretch of 90-degree temperatures started last Sunday and ended yesterday with a high of 92 just 3 degrees from the record of 95 set in 2008.

Weather Outlook June 9 – June 13

Today: Some sun & not as warm; less humid High 81 Winds: ESE 5-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy Low 53 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Saturday: Some sun High 75 Winds: NE 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds; with a few afternoon showers High 81 Winds: SW 5-15 mph Sunday night: Some showers & thunderstorms Low 62 Winds: S 5-10 mph Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers High 80 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry and seasonable for the weekend, before warming temperatures and showers early next week. Beach forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook : Mostly sunny

: Mostly sunny UV Inde x: Very high.

x: Very high. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : Upper 60s Winds: NW 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon.

: Upper 60s Winds: NW 5-10 mph, becoming SE in the afternoon. Surf Height : Around 1 foot.

: Around 1 foot. Water Temperature : 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

: 58 degrees – According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach Low 0.2 feet (MLLW) 06:37 AM. High 7.8 feet (MLLW) 12:33 PM. Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter?