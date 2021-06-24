Thursday’s weather: Picture perfect day ahead

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure remains in control today and tomorrow, with comfortable sunshine. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for the upcoming weekend.

Weather Outlook June 24 – June 28

Today: Sunny High 81 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, warmer and humid. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Sunday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 72 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Monday: Hazy, hot, and humid High 92 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Warm and humid Low 72 Winds SSW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Here comes the heat again!!! 90 degrees Sunday into next week.
Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures will be on dispay until June 27.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Sunny.
  • UV Index: Very High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: In the low 70s.
  • Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.
  • Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low
  • Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 11:33 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM.

