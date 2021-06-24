Thursday’s weather: Picture perfect day ahead

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure remains in control today and tomorrow, with comfortable sunshine. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for the upcoming weekend.

Weather Outlook June 24 – June 28

Today: Sunny High 81 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph Tonight: Mostly Clear Low 55 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 77 Winds: Light & Variable Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, windy, warmer and humid. High 86 Winds: SSW 10-15 Saturday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 70 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph Sunday: Hot & humid with a mix of sun & clouds High 90 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 72 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Monday: Hazy, hot, and humid High 92 Winds: SW 10-15 mph Monday night: Warm and humid Low 72 Winds SSW 10-15 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Here comes the heat again!!! 90 degrees Sunday into next week. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Sunny.

: Sunny. UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : In the low 70s.

: In the low 70s. Winds : Southeast 5-10 mph.

: Southeast 5-10 mph. Surf Height : Around 2 feet.

: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low

: Low Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 11:33 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!