Thursday’s weather: Picture perfect day ahead

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Thursday’s Weather
High pressure remains in control today and tomorrow, with comfortable sunshine. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise for the upcoming weekend.
Weather Outlook June 24 – June 28
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Sunny.
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: In the low 70s.
- Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.
- Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low
- Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 11:33 AM. Low -0.1 feet (MLLW) 05:44 PM.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!