Thursday’s weather: Phil may or may not see his shadow, but either way, the cold is coming. High today, 36

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

Thursday’s Weather

For Groundhog Day high pressure provides quiet weather with highs in the mid-30s. An arctic cold front will slam into the Granite State and send temperatures into a nosedive tomorrow. Winds gusting around 30 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills that can cause frostbite in just 5 to 10 minutes tomorrow afternoon into Saturday afternoon.

GROUNDHOG DAY! WILL HE OR WON’T HE?

Will it be six more weeks of winter or early spring?

There is only one groundhog who holds the answer – Punxsutawney Phil! Live coverage begins from Gobler’s Knob at 6 a.m. Click here.

Daily Forecast for Feb. 2 – Feb. 6, 2023 Today (Groundhog Day): Some sun & clouds. High 36 (feel like 28) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 (feels like -3) Winds: W 10-20 mph Friday: Sunny, windy, and colder. High 14 in the morning with temperatures falling into the single digits. (feel like -16) Winds: NW 20-30+ mph Friday night: Windy and frigid; extreme cold can be dangerous for outdoor activities. Low -11 (feel like -34) Winds: NW 15-25+ mph Saturday: Some sun and windy with extreme cold. High 10 (feel like -6) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low 8 (feel like -5) Winds: SSW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun and milder. High 43 (feel like 38) Winds: SW 10-15 mph Sunday night: Some clouds. Low 28 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph Monday: Mix sun & clouds. High 40 (feel like 36) Winds: NW 10-15 mph Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 21 Winds: NW 5-10 mph The Polar Plunge. The coldest air of the winter moves in Friday with a period of dangerously cold wind chills that can cause frostbite in just 5 to 10 minutes expected tomorrow afternoon into Saturday afternoon. This may be the coldest air mass locally since February 2016 if not longer. Continue to follow forecasts and consider rescheduling outdoor plans. Wind chills will fall below zero tomorrow and not recover back above zero until sometime Sunday afternoon. Don’t forget about pets and livestock. Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Sunday into the first week of February temperatures into the 40s.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 17. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5,000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:

Today – Summits obscured. Highs around 17. West winds 25 to 35 mph. At elevations above 5000 feet, west winds around 45 mph increasing to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 32 below.