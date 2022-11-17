Thursday’s weather: Party sunny, windy with passing flurry, high of 44

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend is the coldest air so far this season; it will feel like mid-January, so dress warmly. The outlook for Thanksgiving is some sun and cold with highs around 32. Black Friday some snow is possible.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″). Highs in the lower 20s… except 13 to 23 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″). Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.