Thursday’s weather: Party sunny, windy with passing flurry, high of 44

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Dry today, but windy with a passing flurry. Highs in the mid-40s but feeling like it’s in the mid-30s.

Daily Forecast for Nov. 17-21, 2022

Today: Clouds and sun with a cold wind along with a passing flurry. High 44 (feel like 36) Winds: W 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Clear and very cold. Low 25 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun, breezy, and cold. High 42 (feel like 35) Winds: WSW10-15 mph
Friday night: Clear and very cold. Low 24 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. High 39 (feel like 34) Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Clear and very cold. Low 21 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Cold & breezy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 37 (feel like 27) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and very cold. Low 23 (feel like 13) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday: Cold with some sun & clouds. Hight 39 (feel like 28) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 29 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend is the coldest air so far this season; it will feel like mid-January, so dress warmly. The outlook for Thanksgiving is some sun and cold with highs around 32. Black Friday some snow is possible.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″). Highs in the lower 20s… except 13 to 23 at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 50 to 60 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. The chance of snow is 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of snow showers (1-2″). Highs in the mid-20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow is 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

 

