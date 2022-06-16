Thursday’s weather: Partly to mostly cloudy, high of 75

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, June 16, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Thursday’s Weather

An onshore flow strengthens today ahead of an approaching front, keeping most areas confined to the 70s for highs.

A cold front crossing New Hampshire Friday will bring the potential for thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe with the potential for gusty winds and hail. Please monitor the latest forecast for this potential of strong to severe storms Friday.

5-Day Outlook June 16-June 22

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 75 Winds: SSW 10-15+mph
Tonight: Warm & humid with spotty thunderstorms. Low 65 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer, and humid with a strong thunderstorm. High 87 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low 58 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, breezy, and not as warm. High Near 70 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy & breezy. Low 54 Winds: 10-15+ mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 72 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Clear & cool. Low 50 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy, hot, and humid weather returns at the end of next week!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny and nice

Thunderstorm Potential: None. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 07:38 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 01:37 PM. High astronomical tides will bring water levels near a minor flood stage during the overnight high tides this week.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

South winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 66 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts