Thursday’s weather: Partly to mostly cloudy, high of 75

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Very high.

Weather: Partly sunny and nice

Thunderstorm Potential: None. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.

Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 07:38 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 01:37 PM. High astronomical tides will bring water levels near a minor flood stage during the overnight high tides this week.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week