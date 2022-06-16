Thursday’s weather: Partly to mostly cloudy, high of 75

Thursday’s Weather
An onshore flow strengthens today ahead of an approaching front, keeping most areas confined to the 70s for highs.
A cold front crossing New Hampshire Friday will bring the potential for thunderstorms from late morning through the afternoon. Some storms may become strong to severe with the potential for gusty winds and hail. Please monitor the latest forecast for this potential of strong to severe storms Friday.
5-Day Outlook June 16-June 22
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning then summits becoming obscured. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
UV Index: Very high.
Weather: Partly sunny and nice
Thunderstorm Potential: None. High temperatures are in the upper 60s.
Winds: South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Surf height: 2 to 3 feet.
Water temperature: 61 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.4 feet (MLLW) 07:38 AM. High 9.0 feet (MLLW) 01:37 PM. High astronomical tides will bring water levels near a minor flood stage during the overnight high tides this week.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week