Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny with high temps around 61

NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 above in the morning.