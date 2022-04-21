Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny with high temps around 61

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, April 21, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Thursday’s Weather

Should be dry and quiet but breezy across much of New Hampshire for today. This evening a spot shower is possible followed by a clearing sky. Tomorrow will be windy with mostly sunny conditions.

5-Day Outlook April 21-April 25

Today: Some early sun followed by clouds and milder. High 61 Winds: S 10-15+mph
Tonight: Evening spot shower then clearing. Low 46 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. High 61 Winds: WNW 15-25 mph
Friday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mix sun and clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 40 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 56 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy. High 61 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 45 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

No significant storms are in sight! Should stay dry the next 5 days.

NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits becoming obscured. A chance of rain showers or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s… except in the lower 30s at elevations above 5,000 feet. South winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph increasing to around 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Wind chill values are as low as 8 above in the morning.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

