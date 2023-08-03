Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny with a high of 81

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure will continue to bring dry & very pleasant weather today with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms do return late tonight through Friday with periods of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms can bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 3 – 7 Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with showers late. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy, cooler, & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Friday night: Humid with some evening showers and a thunderstorm. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Saturday: Mostly sunny & not as humid. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 83 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Monday: Some sun & more humid with a strong afternoon thunderstorm. High 80 Winds: S 10-15 mph Monday night: Evening thunderstorms, mild, & humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the first full week of August will be dry & humid with highs around 80 degrees.

Weather Alert

Showers and thunderstorms do return late tonight through Friday with periods of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms can bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts, and small hail.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather