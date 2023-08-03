Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny with a high of 81

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure will continue to bring dry & very pleasant weather today with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms do return late tonight through Friday with periods of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms can bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 3 – 7

Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with showers late. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy, cooler, & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Humid with some evening showers and a thunderstorm. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & not as humid. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 58 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 83 (feel like 84) Winds: WNW5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 61 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun & more humid with a strong afternoon thunderstorm. High 80 Winds: S 10-15 mph
Monday night: Evening thunderstorms, mild, & humid. Low 67 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week for the first full week of August will be dry & humid with highs around 80 degrees.

Weather Alert

Showers and thunderstorms do return late tonight through Friday with periods of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms can bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts, and small hail.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Pleasant with times of sun and clouds
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet.
Water Temperature: 63.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 07:21 AM. High 9.2 feet (MLLW) 01:18 PM.

Lake Forecast

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

