Thursday’s weather: Partly sunny with a high of 81

Thursday’s Weather
High pressure will continue to bring dry & very pleasant weather today with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms do return late tonight through Friday with periods of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms can bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts.
5-Day Outlook, Aug. 3 – 7
Today: Mix of sun & clouds. High 81 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and more humid with showers late. Low 64 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Friday: Cloudy, cooler, & humid with showers and thunderstorms. High 74 (feel like 76) Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Humid with some evening showers and a thunderstorm. Low 63 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny & not as humid. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Next week for the first full week of August will be dry & humid with highs around 80 degrees.
Weather Alert
Showers and thunderstorms do return late tonight through Friday with periods of heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms can bring flash flooding and localized damaging wind gusts, and small hail.
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s… except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
BEACH FORECAST
Weather: Pleasant with times of sun and clouds
UV Index: High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 2 feet. Water Temperature: 63.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole
Lake Forecast
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. The lightning threat is low, which implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms. The water temperature is 65 degrees.
